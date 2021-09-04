Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Hooker Furniture has raised its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of HOFT opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $379.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hooker Furniture as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

