Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $42.81 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after buying an additional 737,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

