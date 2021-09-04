Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,049,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,974. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

