Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 924,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

