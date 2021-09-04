Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 766.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.37. 1,411,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,589. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,830,000 after purchasing an additional 657,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,650,000 after purchasing an additional 395,178 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,946,000 after acquiring an additional 651,534 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

