HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,119,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,507. HP has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

