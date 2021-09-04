Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.10

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.1256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

