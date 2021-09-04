Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 747,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 851,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hubbell by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $202.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.87. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

