Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after acquiring an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $202.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $209.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.87.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

