Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.15.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -20.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.80. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.11 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.02%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.