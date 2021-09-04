Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.94-2.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. 918,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,844. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -683.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

