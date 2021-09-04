Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $36,065,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.17. 115,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375 shares of company stock valued at $79,925. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

