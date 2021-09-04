Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) traded up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.13 and last traded at C$11.06. 518,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,095,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.26.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 18.54.
About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
