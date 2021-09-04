Hyzon Motors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 21,175 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 385% compared to the average daily volume of 4,365 call options.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HYZN stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Hyzon Motors will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.07% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

