IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) rose 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

About IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacture of printed circuit connectors (PCB) for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

