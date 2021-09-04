Ignacio J. Walker Sells 477 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $225.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.99 and its 200-day moving average is $204.11. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $113.56 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

