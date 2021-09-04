Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Imago BioSciences.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMGO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

IMGO stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 73,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,124. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $28.04.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.