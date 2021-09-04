IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $5,453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 148,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 108,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000.

Shares of NUGT opened at $54.80 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $105.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23.

