Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scholar Rock and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -687.82% -55.58% -34.88% Inhibrx -742.82% -114.87% -56.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Inhibrx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 81.48 -$86.48 million ($2.81) -12.96 Inhibrx $12.89 million 92.30 -$76.12 million ($3.01) -10.43

Inhibrx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibrx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Scholar Rock and Inhibrx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus target price of $61.60, suggesting a potential upside of 69.18%. Inhibrx has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Inhibrx on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

