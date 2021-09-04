Insider Buying: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Purchases $49,882.43 in Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $49,882.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Kevin M. Lalande bought 8,625 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,735.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin M. Lalande bought 14,900 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $147,063.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande bought 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUMO shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

