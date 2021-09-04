Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $677,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,972.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

Shares of AVAV opened at $103.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 102,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

