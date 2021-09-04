Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,895.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,714.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,423.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

