Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Sells 21,231 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMSWA opened at $25.69 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $854.01 million, a P/E ratio of 95.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 341.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMSWA shares. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.