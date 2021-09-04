Insider Selling: Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CAO Sells 1,162 Shares of Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CAO Anthony Hughes sold 1,162 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $17,267.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42.
AMRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.
Amyris Company Profile
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.