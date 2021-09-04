Insider Selling: Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CAO Sells 1,162 Shares of Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CAO Anthony Hughes sold 1,162 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $17,267.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

AMRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 90.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after buying an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 82.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 15.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 27.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,069,000 after buying an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amyris by 51.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

