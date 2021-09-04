Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CFO Sells $28,144.40 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CARA stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.37 million, a P/E ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 491,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

