Insider Selling: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,468,968.67 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CLSD opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

