Insider Selling: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,468,968.67 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CLSD opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.48.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
