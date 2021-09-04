Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells 2,862 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

eBay stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.53. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

