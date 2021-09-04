Insider Selling: Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Sells 950,000 Shares of Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

LON:GNC opened at GBX 135.70 ($1.77) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £714.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Greencore Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.