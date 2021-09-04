Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan H. Tousi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $466.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

