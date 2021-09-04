Insider Selling: Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Sells 417,216 Shares of Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $6,204,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Roger Fradin sold 133,200 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $1,955,376.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $650,988.00.

Shares of JBI opened at $15.76 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,087,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,770,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

