Insider Selling: NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Sells 466 Shares of Stock

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of NVE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $71.41 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in NVE by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,966,000 after buying an additional 173,436 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NVE by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

