Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $30,622,500.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $82.87 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.