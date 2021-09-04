Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Sells 1,191 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $56,096.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70.

SAIL stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

