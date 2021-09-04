Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells $3,340,000.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $336.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

