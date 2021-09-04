Insider Selling: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James K. Pool III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of The Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $269,160.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of The Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $179.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.64.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

