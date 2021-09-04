Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $22,000.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $22,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,298,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,728,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $30,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Demurjian bought 2,694 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $7,597.08.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $23,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $23,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $196.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

