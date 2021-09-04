Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells $97,522.53 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82.

Shares of VRSK opened at $205.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

