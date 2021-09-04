Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insperity were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.2% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

