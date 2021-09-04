Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INSP stock opened at $237.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.45 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

