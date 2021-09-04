Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Integra Resources by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

