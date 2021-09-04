Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 175 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.