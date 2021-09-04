Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

IJT stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $137.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

