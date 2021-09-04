Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after buying an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after buying an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after buying an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

