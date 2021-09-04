Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter worth $82,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $87.79.

