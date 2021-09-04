Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $198.05 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $280.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

