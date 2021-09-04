Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $646,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $236,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Nucor stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.