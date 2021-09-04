Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.51 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

