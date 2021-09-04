Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Trimmed by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $121.13. 1,827,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,672. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

