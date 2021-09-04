International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 256 by Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 222.08 ($2.90).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 155.80 ($2.04) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The stock has a market cap of £7.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.58.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.