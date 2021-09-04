Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$17.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

